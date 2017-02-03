Soares back on job, changed after open-heart surgery
District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares and his wife Stacey Soares discuss David's heart issues during an interview in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares and his wife Stacey Soares discuss David's heart issues during an interview in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares and his wife Stacey Soares discuss David's ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC