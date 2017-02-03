Soares back on job, changed after open-heart surgery

District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares and his wife Stacey Soares discuss David's heart issues during an interview in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares and his wife Stacey Soares discuss David's heart issues during an interview in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares is interviewed about his heart issues in his office on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Albany N.Y. District Attorney David Soares and his wife Stacey Soares discuss David's ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.