Snow, rain showers possible in Albany area

Mail carrier David Bronson makes his way through an unplowed sidewalk on the north side of Western Ave. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Mail carrier David Bronson makes his way through an unplowed sidewalk on the north side of Western Ave. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. A plow clears snow from the sidewalk on the south side of Western Ave. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. A plow clears snow from the sidewalk on the south side of Western Ave. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Expect snow showers, snow squalls and increasing winds on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Moderate accumulations are possible over the higher terrain of the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and Berkshires, forecasters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.