Small businesses dying at historic rate; Albany barely...

View of downtown Albany, including Albany Capital Center, bottom center, seen from Corning Tower on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. View of downtown Albany, including Albany Capital Center, bottom center, seen from Corning Tower on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. For the first time on record, American small businesses are closing faster than opening, a troubling sign as large corporations and cities see increasingly large shares of all post-recession gains. That trend was exacerbated as access to equity, credit and bank loans was rocked by the 2008 downturn, according to a new report from the Economic Innovation Group.

