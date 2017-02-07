Slippery roads greet Albany area commuters

Snow begins to fall along Washington Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Snow begins to fall along Washington Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Snow begins to fall along Washington Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Snow begins to fall along Washington Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A mix of precipitation falls on State Street Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 in Schenectady, NY. A mix of precipitation falls on State Street Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 in Schenectady, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.