Sex Offender Moves To Somers
A registered sex offender has moved into a home in Somers, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services . The man, 36-year-old David Treacy, was convicted of promoting or possessing a sexual performance by a female under 17 years old in 2015 in the upstate town of Colonie near Albany.
