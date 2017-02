Schools closed, delayed as high winds hit Albany region

Drivers make their way along Route 9 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Latham, N.Y. Drivers make their way along Route 9 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Latham, N.Y. A City of Albany plow truck operator clears snow off of Madison Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A City of Albany plow truck operator clears snow off of Madison Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Snow falls as Quanasha Fields of Albany waits along Broadway for a CDTA bus on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Snow falls as Quanasha Fields of Albany waits along Broadway for a CDTA bus on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A man and a woman ski through Washington Park on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A man and a woman ski through Washington Park on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Snow plow operators clear along Route 9 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Latham, N.Y. Snow plow operators clear ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.