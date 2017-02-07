Schneiderman unveils voting reform bill

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Democratic state lawmakers outlined Wednesday legislation that would address myriad issues with New York's election system that the attorney general outlined with fanfare in December . Attorney General Eric Schneiderman releases a report on voting rights across the state, detailing the results of his inquiry into the unprecedented level of voting complaints regarding the April 2016 presidential primary during a news conference at the Capitol Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016 in Albany, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.