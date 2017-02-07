RIP: Paul Mastriani, 1935-2017

A Schenectady native, Mastriani composed music for two revues at Schenectady Light Opera Company, "Who Said What to Who" in 1973 and "Don't Just Sit There" in 1976. Two of his compositions, "Que Bassa " and "Gotta Take Time," were performed in concert at Carnegie Hall by Tony Zano.

