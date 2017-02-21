Reform groups call on Wright to drop ...

Reform groups call on Wright to drop dual role

11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Three New York City-based good government groups, Common Cause, Reinvent Albany and Citizens Union, are calling on former Manhattan Assemblyman Keith Wright to drop his dual role as both an influential political boss while working at a lobbying firm. Wright chairs the Manhattan Democratic Party, and wields influence over everything from who the party backs in campaigns to its appointments as commissioners to the New York City Board of Elections.

