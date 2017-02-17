Reality Check members visit Ritchie i...

Reality Check members visit Ritchie in Albany

State Senator Patty Ritchie welcomed members of Reality Check of St. Lawrence County to Albany recently. The group traveled to the State Capitol to advocate for support for their anti-tobacco efforts.

