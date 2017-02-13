Q: Is it possible for one person to attend all of...

Q: Is it possible for one person to a...

A week ago, the Times Union's Rick Karlin examined the phenomenon of the clustered legislative fundraisers that are turning Monday nights in downtown Albany into a veritable orgy of business-suited gladhanding and endless expanses of cheese and crackers - not to mention bales of special interest money flowing into the coffers of lawmakers in both parties. The total bill for last Monday's nine evening fundraisers was $4,350.

