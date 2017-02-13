PUSH Buffalo Members Head to Albany for Climate Change Rally
Activists want to push Gov. Cuomo to make good on his promises to protect the environment and push representatives to do the same. They want to make sure the state's Climate and Community Protection Act gets passed this year, which would require New York to get rid of oil-burning and gas-burning fuels out of its economy by 2050 and allocate at least 40 percent of energy funding to low-income communities.
