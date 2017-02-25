Prominent BC Christian leaders pen open letter opposing Franklin Graham's Vancouver speech
Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during an election prayer rally outside the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. About three dozen prominent B.C. Christian leaders have signed on to an open letter asking controversial American pastor Franklin Graham not to speak at the upcoming Festival of Hope. Graham is the son of famed TV Evangelist Billy Graham, and spoke at U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, He's also known for making aggressive and offensive statements against Muslims and the LGBTQ community, and has sought to explicitly link Trump's victory to God's will.
