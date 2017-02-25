Prominent BC Christian leaders pen op...

Prominent BC Christian leaders pen open letter opposing Franklin Graham's Vancouver speech

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during an election prayer rally outside the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. About three dozen prominent B.C. Christian leaders have signed on to an open letter asking controversial American pastor Franklin Graham not to speak at the upcoming Festival of Hope. Graham is the son of famed TV Evangelist Billy Graham, and spoke at U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration, He's also known for making aggressive and offensive statements against Muslims and the LGBTQ community, and has sought to explicitly link Trump's victory to God's will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop 3 hr caliviado 2
opana (Aug '07) Fri Mee 174
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... Feb 24 JohnInToronto 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Feb 22 No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC