Program links Albany humane society with Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is in economic free fall and its financial turmoil has impacted the lives of dogs, which are being abandoned at an alarming rate that has outpaced the capacity of animal shelters to provide care for thousands of strays. Accelerating impoverishment has grown so dire that scores of dogs whose owners could no longer afford to feed them have been dumped on forlorn beaches.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|48 min
|Lou
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Thu
|Trumpster
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
