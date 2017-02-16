Port oil plan needs review
Oil train cars in the Port of Albany on Wednesday April 22, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. Oil train cars in the Port of Albany on Wednesday April 22, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. Oil train cars in the Port of Albany on Thursday Dec. 29, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Oil train cars in the Port of Albany on Thursday Dec. 29, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. When Global Companies sought in 2012 to quadruple the amount of oil it brought by train into the Port of Albany, the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a four-year permit with little fanfare. This time around, the agency is pressing the company to provide a trove of pertinent information about the environmental impact of the oil trains and the company's operations at the port.
