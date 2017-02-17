Photos: Bubbles galore in Albany

Casey Carle of East Haddam, Conn., who owns and operates Bubble Mania, fills a bubble with smoke and creates a 6 sided bubble on stage during his show at the Steamer 10 Theatre on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The Tanglewood Marionettes will perform at the theatre on Feb. 21st and Li Liu, a juggler and acrobat will perform on Feb. 22nd.

