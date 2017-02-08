Photos: Black History Month celebrated in Albany
Students in the Albany High School Abrookin Career and Technical Center take part in a fashion show to show off fantasy hair styles at the Black History Month Cultural Expo & Vendor Fair on the concourse of the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Students in the Cosmetology program at the high school designed hair styles and did makeup to show off at the event. The students will be holding their annual Valentine's Spa Day fundraiser this Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sancho
|20,815
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Tue
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|Mon
|penny soto
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC