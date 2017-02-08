Photos: Black History Month celebrate...

Photos: Black History Month celebrated in Albany

Students in the Albany High School Abrookin Career and Technical Center take part in a fashion show to show off fantasy hair styles at the Black History Month Cultural Expo & Vendor Fair on the concourse of the Empire State Plaza on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Students in the Cosmetology program at the high school designed hair styles and did makeup to show off at the event. The students will be holding their annual Valentine's Spa Day fundraiser this Saturday.

