Photos: A freak May 18th snow storm

Photos: A freak May 18th snow storm

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- Spring snow collects on blooming tulips Saturday, May 18, 2002, in Albany, N.Y. Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- Spring snow collects on blooming tulips Saturday, May 18, 2002, in Albany, N.Y. Times Union Staff Photo by Jonathan Fickies -- Clad in standard issue plastic ponchos, computer system engineering graduates wait to enter the Houston Field House on the for commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 18, 2002 on the Troy campus. At center Benjamin Lam wipes snow from his forehead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exalgo (Jul '10) 1 hr Jojo 147
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Sun Huntingtons Disease 52
Empire State takeover basketball Sun 101 ball 2
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Feb 9 Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16) Feb 7 Pig in a blanket 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Albany County was issued at February 13 at 10:26AM EST

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC