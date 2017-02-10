Photos: A freak May 18th snow storm
Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- Spring snow collects on blooming tulips Saturday, May 18, 2002, in Albany, N.Y. Times Union staff photo by Cindy Schultz -- Spring snow collects on blooming tulips Saturday, May 18, 2002, in Albany, N.Y. Times Union Staff Photo by Jonathan Fickies -- Clad in standard issue plastic ponchos, computer system engineering graduates wait to enter the Houston Field House on the for commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 18, 2002 on the Troy campus. At center Benjamin Lam wipes snow from his forehead.
