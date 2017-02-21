Parolee pleads guilty to Albany street robbery
Rashawn Anderson, 26, showed what appeared to be a handgun and stole a phone, car keys and money from a victim on Dec. 10, 2015, on Elk Street in Albany, the DA's office said. Albany Police said Anderson was under the supervision of the Division of Parole at the time and was wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle that placed him at the scene of the crime and the location where the stolen property was found.
