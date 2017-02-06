Parole hearing set for NY woman who helped 2 killers escape
Joyce Mitchell cries as she sits with her attorney Stephen Johnston in court on Tuesday July 28, 2015 in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Mitchell, an instructor in the tailor shop at the Clinton Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to charges of aiding two inmates convicted of murder by smuggling hacksaw blades and other tools to the pair, who broke out and spent three weeks on the run in June. She faces a sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison under terms of a plea deal with prosecutors.
