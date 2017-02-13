Parole denied for New York woman who helped 2 killers escape
In this June 15, 2015, file photo, Joyce Mitchell appears before Judge Mark Rogers in Plattsburgh, N.Y., City Court for a hearing. The New York prison worker accused of smuggling hacksaw blades in frozen hamburger meat to two killers who later broke out and spent more than two weeks on the run will face charges in court and will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 28, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Sun
|101 ball
|2
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Feb 9
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC