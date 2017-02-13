On-duty Albany firefighter accidentally shot his own hand
An on-duty firefighter accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun he legally owns Friday afternoon, city police said. Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Arbor Hill Fire House at about 12:20 p.m., Albany police spokesman Officer Steve Smith said.
