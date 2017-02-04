NYC's plastic shopping bag fee may be headed for the trash
NYC's plastic shopping bag fee may be headed for the trash New York City's impending fee on plastic shopping bags appears headed for the garbage. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k7bD77 New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, listens to members in the Assembly Chamber during opening day of the 2017 legislative session in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|44 min
|TAAM
|20,811
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC