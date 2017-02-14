NY lawmakers to hold hearing on educa...

NY lawmakers to hold hearing on education spending

New York lawmakers are taking a look at state spending on elementary and secondary education in the tenth of 13 hearings on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $152 billion 2017-18 budget proposal. During the joint legislative budget hearing on Tuesday, government officials, teachers, school administrators and other education advocacy groups will address the Senate and Assembly fiscal committees in Albany.

