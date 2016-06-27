NY lawmakers: Cuomo is moving to cut funds to fight cancer
In this June 27, 2016, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs legislation concerning breast cancer screenings with his girlfriend Sandra Lee standing behind him, during a breast cancer awareness motorcycle event in New York. Following Lee's successful battle with breast cancer Gov. Cuomo called for big investments to fight cancer last year, but now seeks to cut $25 million from public health programs that pay to fight cancer, diabetes and other conditions.
