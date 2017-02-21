NY Bishop: Pro-Abortion 'Catholic' Politicians Imperil Their Souls, Create Scandal

In response to three New York politicians participating in a pro-Planned Parenthood rally -- the nation's largest abortion provider -- the Catholic bishop for the Diocese of Albany, N.Y. said it is a "scientific fact" that abortion kills a human person and it is his responsibility to correct the politicians "for the wellbeing of the individuals' souls and to avoid scandal among the Catholic faithful." The three politicians at the Feb. 11 rally in Albany were U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko , Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, and N.Y. State Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.

