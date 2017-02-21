NY Bishop: Pro-Abortion 'Catholic' Politicians Imperil Their Souls, Create Scandal
In response to three New York politicians participating in a pro-Planned Parenthood rally -- the nation's largest abortion provider -- the Catholic bishop for the Diocese of Albany, N.Y. said it is a "scientific fact" that abortion kills a human person and it is his responsibility to correct the politicians "for the wellbeing of the individuals' souls and to avoid scandal among the Catholic faithful." The three politicians at the Feb. 11 rally in Albany were U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko , Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, and N.Y. State Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|2 hr
|Gay Opportunity K...
|1
|opana (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|Nockzoe
|172
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Wed
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Feb 18
|Anne Ominous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC