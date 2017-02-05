NNY officials question shared service...

NNY officials question shared services proposal at NYSAC conference

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

At this year's New York State Association of Counties conference in Albany, the concerns of county officials largely centered on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's consolidation proposal. Lewis County Manager Elizabeth Swearingin said the governor's proposal, which would require county executives to devise a shared services plan with other municipalities to lessen the property tax burden, has caused worry among legislators that the state would take away its municipal government aid from counties that do not come up with a plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 31 crate0308 6
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... Jan 30 a witness oneof many 2
Any ladies ? Jan 30 Vinnie 1
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Jan 30 factsdontmatteran... 5
Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11) Jan 26 Bathhouse Barry 18
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jan 19 anonymous 65
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC