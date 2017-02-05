NNY officials question shared services proposal at NYSAC conference
At this year's New York State Association of Counties conference in Albany, the concerns of county officials largely centered on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's consolidation proposal. Lewis County Manager Elizabeth Swearingin said the governor's proposal, which would require county executives to devise a shared services plan with other municipalities to lessen the property tax burden, has caused worry among legislators that the state would take away its municipal government aid from counties that do not come up with a plan.
