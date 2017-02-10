Nine SWAT teams, 131 tactical officers, cost unknown
Schenectady Police SWAT take a man in to custody from a home at 67 James Street early Wednesday morning June 1, 2016 in Schenectady, N.Y.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ilovebeingstupid
|20,822
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|7 hr
|101 ball
|2
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Feb 7
|Rufus
|29
