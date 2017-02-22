Niagara University students take fina...

Niagara University students take financial aid message to Albany

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Niagara University students and employees met with Assemblyman Robin Schimminger and several other state legislators during Student Advocacy Day Feb. 14 at the Capitol in Albany. A five-student delegation from Niagara University made a 300-mile trek to the New York State Capitol last week to speak with lawmakers about the importance of universal access to financial aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,852
opana (Aug '07) 7 hr Hobo 171
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again 7 hr No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
Liberals have gone kooky Feb 18 Anne Ominous 2
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Feb 17 Lou 7
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC