New York now one of few states to require rising sea level projections
New York state is now one of a handful of states that requires sea-level rise projections to help coastal communities predict the impacts of climate change. The now-formalized Community Risk and Resiliency Act, signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in September 2014, requires the state Department of Environmental Conservation to adopt the projections, with the hope that they will be useful for communities developing infrastructure plans for extreme weather protection.
