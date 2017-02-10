New York graduation rate inches up to 79 percent

New York's high school graduation rate inched up last year, with 79.4 percent of students graduating last June compared to 78.1 percent the year before, according to data released Friday by the State Education Department. That trend holds strong for the Capital Region, as well, where most districts in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties saw their rates go up.

