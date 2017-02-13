New Sanctuary for Immigrants Making P...

New Sanctuary for Immigrants Making Plans

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Sitting in the basement of St. Vincent's Church Monday night were not only about 40 people from the Capital Region, but also about 40 different ways of thinking when it comes to the recent refugee and immigrant debate in this country. On the second Monday of every month, the New Sanctuary for Immigrants meet to discuss various campaigns and approaches to what they are working on for the time being, whether that be current campaigns around the region, or upcoming events, such as rallies and fundraisers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Lauren 20,825
Exalgo (Jul '10) 20 hr Jojo 147
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Sun Huntingtons Disease 52
Empire State takeover basketball Sun 101 ball 2
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Feb 9 Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16) Feb 7 Pig in a blanket 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC