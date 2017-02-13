New Sanctuary for Immigrants Making Plans

Sitting in the basement of St. Vincent's Church Monday night were not only about 40 people from the Capital Region, but also about 40 different ways of thinking when it comes to the recent refugee and immigrant debate in this country. On the second Monday of every month, the New Sanctuary for Immigrants meet to discuss various campaigns and approaches to what they are working on for the time being, whether that be current campaigns around the region, or upcoming events, such as rallies and fundraisers.

