Nelson Mandela's grandson to speak at RPI
Nelson Mandela appears on a screen as Penelope Andrews, president and dean, Albany Law School, remembers him in a speech during the Martin Luther King memorial observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union less Nelson Mandela appears on a screen as Penelope Andrews, president and dean, Albany Law School, remembers him in a speech during the Martin Luther King memorial observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, ... more A sign language interpreter during the memorial service at FNB Stadium December 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The interpreter was accused ob December 11, 2013, of being a fake who merely flapped his arms around during speeches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|12 hr
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Tue
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Tue
|Rufus
|29
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|Mon
|penny soto
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC