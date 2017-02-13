Mayors gather in Albany, push back against Cuomo budget plan...
Calling it unneeded and convoluted, mayors from around the state spoke out earlier Monday against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal that would force the legislature to approve a move to make counties devise consolidation and shared services plans in order for $718 in Aid to Municipalities or AIM funds to be paid out this year. "The only thing it provides is a mandate from the state," said Peter Baynes, executive director of the state Conference of Mayors.
