Mayors gather in Albany, push back against Cuomo budget plan...

6 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Calling it unneeded and convoluted, mayors from around the state spoke out earlier Monday against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal that would force the legislature to approve a move to make counties devise consolidation and shared services plans in order for $718 in Aid to Municipalities or AIM funds to be paid out this year. "The only thing it provides is a mandate from the state," said Peter Baynes, executive director of the state Conference of Mayors.

