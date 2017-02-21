Mayor Sheehan launches push for Capital City Funding
Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Thursday launched an effort to secure permanent funding for Albany, urging the region to get behind the push for Capital City Funding. Sheehan was joined by state Sen. Neil Breslin and Assembly members Patricia Fahy and John McDonald, who all urged area residents to contact state lawmakers to gain support for the $12.5 million permanent funding that would help close the city's 2017 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|3 hr
|JohnInToronto
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Nockzoe
|172
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Feb 18
|Anne Ominous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC