Mayor Sheehan launches push for Capital City Funding

9 hrs ago

Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Thursday launched an effort to secure permanent funding for Albany, urging the region to get behind the push for Capital City Funding. Sheehan was joined by state Sen. Neil Breslin and Assembly members Patricia Fahy and John McDonald, who all urged area residents to contact state lawmakers to gain support for the $12.5 million permanent funding that would help close the city's 2017 budget.

