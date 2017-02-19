Mayor Meets with Black and Latino Lawmakers in Albany to Establish an Alliance Against Trump
Mayor Bill de Blasio is meeting with black and Latino state lawmakers in Albany this weekend trying to gather some political momentum against President Trump. He spoke about different ways to resist Trump, who has been calling for stop and frisk practices in police departments around the country - including here in the city.
