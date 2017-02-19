Mayor Meets with Black and Latino Law...

Mayor Meets with Black and Latino Lawmakers in Albany to Establish an Alliance Against Trump

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Mayor Bill de Blasio is meeting with black and Latino state lawmakers in Albany this weekend trying to gather some political momentum against President Trump. He spoke about different ways to resist Trump, who has been calling for stop and frisk practices in police departments around the country - including here in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr mexico 20,845
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Sun Dismayed 53
Liberals have gone kooky Sat Anne Ominous 2
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Feb 17 Lou 7
Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10) Feb 15 Peter Gerdine 38
Free Roof For A Family In Need! Feb 14 sandul12 1
Exalgo (Jul '10) Feb 13 Jojo 147
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC