Man charged with raping girl he met a 'Furry' convention
An Albany man was charged with raping an underage female he met at a "Furry" convention in the city, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said. Sean P. Keegan, 23, of 309 Fuller Road befriended the girl at the convention and later had sex with her at a Milton residence, the sheriff's office said.
