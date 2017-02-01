Makeover for Philly in Latham a " inc...

Makeover for Philly in Latham a " including coal-fired pizza

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

The two-week-old overhaul at the former Philly's Bar & Grill in Latham is so extreme I thought I was reading about a new place until I confirmed the address. It's now known as Philly Brewery Lounge Coal Oven, and the kitchen is being run by Tyler DeGroff, formerly the chef de cuisine at New World Bistro Bar in Albany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Tue crate0308 6
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... Mon a witness oneof many 2
Any ladies ? Jan 30 Vinnie 1
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Jan 30 factsdontmatteran... 5
Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11) Jan 26 Bathhouse Barry 18
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jan 19 anonymous 65
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC