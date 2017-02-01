Makeover for Philly in Latham a " including coal-fired pizza
The two-week-old overhaul at the former Philly's Bar & Grill in Latham is so extreme I thought I was reading about a new place until I confirmed the address. It's now known as Philly Brewery Lounge Coal Oven, and the kitchen is being run by Tyler DeGroff, formerly the chef de cuisine at New World Bistro Bar in Albany.
