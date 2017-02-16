Lt. Brian Wolfgang, center, answers questions from Sheldon Allen of...
Lt. Brian Wolfgang, center, answers questions from Sheldon Allen of Albany, left, and Corey Gittens of Albany as the Albany Fire Department holds an open house at Albany City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. The event was to provide information for those interested in becoming a city firefighter. less Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Liberals have gone kooky
|12 hr
|Trumpster
|1
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Feb 12
|101 ball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC