Louvre visitors learn of attack by lo...

Louvre visitors learn of attack by loudspeaker, told to sit

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Visitors to the Louvre learned by loudspeaker announcement of Friday's attempted attack on the Paris museum and there was no panic, witnesses said, though some children cried as guards directed people to sit tight together and away from windows. A French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the world-renowned museum in what the government said appeared to have been a terrorist attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Game on 20,807
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 31 crate0308 6
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... Jan 30 a witness oneof many 2
Any ladies ? Jan 30 Vinnie 1
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Jan 30 factsdontmatteran... 5
Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11) Jan 26 Bathhouse Barry 18
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jan 19 anonymous 65
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC