Louvre visitors learn of attack by loudspeaker, told to sit

Visitors to the Louvre learned by loudspeaker announcement of Friday's attempted attack on the Paris museum and there was no panic, witnesses said, though some children cried as guards directed people to sit tight together and away from windows. A French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a machete and carrying two bags on his back as he tried to enter the world-renowned museum in what the government said appeared to have been a terrorist attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.