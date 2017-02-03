LIVE: Dust Bowl Faeries @ the Low Beat, 12/9/16

LIVE: Dust Bowl Faeries @ the Low Bea...

Dust Bowl Faeries' Albany appearances are few and far between, so it was a real treat to catch them in action at the Low Beat recently. Led by vocalist-accordionist-ukulele lady-musical saw mistress Ryder Cooley and her mascot spirit animal, Hazel the taxidermy sheep, the ethereal gothic-folk chamber band made their way through hypnotic selections from their self-titled debut album.

