Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
Bishop Edward Scharfenberger raises his hands in prayer during the Mass for St. Augustine's School June 3, 2016 in Troy, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2016060314405224 Bishop Edward Scharfenberger raises his hands in prayer during the Mass for St. Augustine's School June 3, 2016 in Troy, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2016060314405224 Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger's rebuke of three Albany area Catholic elected officials for their apparent support of Planned Parenthood took me back to the middle 1980s, when Gov. Mario Cuomo felt compelled to address an assemblage at Notre Dame on how a Catholic politician can carry out his responsibilities as an executive in a pluralistic society, while being personally faithful to the teachings of his church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|opana (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
|Liberals have gone kooky
|Feb 18
|Anne Ominous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC