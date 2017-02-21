Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger raises his hands in prayer during the Mass for St. Augustine's School June 3, 2016 in Troy, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2016060314405224 Bishop Edward Scharfenberger raises his hands in prayer during the Mass for St. Augustine's School June 3, 2016 in Troy, N.Y. ORG XMIT: MER2016060314405224 Albany Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger's rebuke of three Albany area Catholic elected officials for their apparent support of Planned Parenthood took me back to the middle 1980s, when Gov. Mario Cuomo felt compelled to address an assemblage at Notre Dame on how a Catholic politician can carry out his responsibilities as an executive in a pluralistic society, while being personally faithful to the teachings of his church.

