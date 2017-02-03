Learn about becoming an Albany firefighter at open house Thursday
Those interested in a career in firefighting can learn more about the profession at an open house Thursday at Albany City Hall. Albany firefighters, the city Civil Service Department and a personal trainer and expert in physical agility tests will be on hand for those interested in learning more about a career with the Albany Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|see the light
|20,809
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC