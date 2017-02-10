In N.Y., schoolkids getting most case...

In N.Y., schoolkids getting most cases of flu this season

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland is held by his mother, Valerie, right, as pediatric nurse practitioner, Brooke Raveendranath, left, takes a look in his ear during a medial exam at CapitalCare Pediatrics on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2017, in Guilderland, N.Y. less Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland is held by his mother, Valerie, right, as pediatric nurse practitioner, Brooke Raveendranath, left, takes a look in his ear during a medial exam at CapitalCare Pediatrics on ... more Brooke Raveendranath, a pediatric nurse practitioner at CapitalCare Pediatrics, left, examines Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland who is held by his mother, Valerie, right, on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Brooke Raveendranath, a pediatric nurse practitioner at CapitalCare Pediatrics, left, examines Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland who is held by his mother, Valerie, right, on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Gwyen 20,821
Empire State takeover basketball Fri Basketball 1
News Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11) Thu Ablank 5
News Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08) Feb 8 Maylynn 268
Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16) Feb 7 Pig in a blanket 2
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Feb 7 Rufus 29
Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12) Feb 6 penny soto 25
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Albany County was issued at February 11 at 9:30PM EST

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC