In N.Y., schoolkids getting most cases of flu this season
Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland is held by his mother, Valerie, right, as pediatric nurse practitioner, Brooke Raveendranath, left, takes a look in his ear during a medial exam at CapitalCare Pediatrics on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2017, in Guilderland, N.Y. less Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland is held by his mother, Valerie, right, as pediatric nurse practitioner, Brooke Raveendranath, left, takes a look in his ear during a medial exam at CapitalCare Pediatrics on ... more Brooke Raveendranath, a pediatric nurse practitioner at CapitalCare Pediatrics, left, examines Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland who is held by his mother, Valerie, right, on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Brooke Raveendranath, a pediatric nurse practitioner at CapitalCare Pediatrics, left, examines Jacob Andrascik, 2, of Guilderland who is held by his mother, Valerie, right, on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|Empire State takeover basketball
|Fri
|Basketball
|1
|Doctor arrested on sex abuse charges in Waterford (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Ablank
|5
|Schenectady police search for missing woman (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Maylynn
|268
|Lord and Taylor is a Ghostown (May '16)
|Feb 7
|Pig in a blanket
|2
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Feb 7
|Rufus
|29
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|Feb 6
|penny soto
|25
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC