Ignored in Cuomoa s 30-day amendments, Albanya s
Albany Mayor Kathy M. Sheehan testifies during a joint legislative budget hearing on local government funding. ORG XMIT: NYHP118 Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the city is halting hiring while it awaits word on whether the city will receive $12.5 million from the state to close a looming budget gap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals have gone kooky
|24 min
|Anne Ominous
|2
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Lou
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Review: Nadeau Paving & Sealcoating (Jul '10)
|Feb 15
|Peter Gerdine
|38
|Free Roof For A Family In Need!
|Feb 14
|sandul12
|1
|Exalgo (Jul '10)
|Feb 13
|Jojo
|147
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 12
|Huntingtons Disease
|52
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC