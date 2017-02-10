Hoteliers: Uber yes, Airbnb not so much

Hoteliers: Uber yes, Airbnb not so much

Hotel operators in the Capitol Region are clamoring for Uber and other ride sharing services to be allowed outside of New York City. But as Airbnb grows beyond major cities like New York, they are calling for the same regulations that apply to their operations which would include proof of insurance, sales tax payments and the raft of other rules that apply to hotels.

