Growing protests aim to move Albany on progressive issues
The state Legislature is off this week, but the session so far has featured an unusual amount of protests and arrests, and more actions are expected when lawmakers return. Twice in the first few weeks of the 2017 legislative session, protesters have been arrested at the state Capitol.
