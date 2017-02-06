Grilled mahi-mahi at the Savoy Taproom at 301 Lark Street on Thursday ...
Offer: A holiday prix-fixe menu of four courses with choices will be available for $100 for two, plus tax and tip. The regular menu will not be served during dinner hours, but late-night fare starts at 10 p.m. For the menu and more information, click here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany Housing 200 South Pearl Street, Corrupti... (Feb '12)
|18 min
|penny soto
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Jan 30
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Jan 30
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Jan 30
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC