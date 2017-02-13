Governor Cuomo Announces State Police...

Governor Cuomo Announces State Police Arrest 110 People for DWI Over Super Bowl Weekend

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Police issued more than 4,000 tickets during a special STOP DWI traffic enforcement campaign over Super Bowl Weekend. Albany, NY - February 13, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Police issued more than 4,000 tickets during a special STOP DWI traffic enforcement campaign over Super Bowl Weekend.

