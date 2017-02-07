Governor Cuomo Announces Proposal for $15M Rebate Program for...
Governor Cuomo announced a $15 million proposal to accelerate the use of renewable heating and cooling technologies in New York to stimulate the clean energy economy. Albany, NY - February 7, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a $15 million proposal to accelerate the use of renewable heating and cooling technologies in New York to stimulate the clean energy economy.
